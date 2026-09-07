Sarah Ferguson eyes quiet return to Britain while attention stays on Harry and Meghan

If there was already plenty happening in Britain’s royal orbit, things may be about to get even busier.

If there was already plenty happening in Britain’s royal orbit, things may be about to get even busier.

If there was already plenty happening in Britain’s royal orbit, things may be about to get even busier.

with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Sarah Ferguson is reportedly preparing to make her own return after spending the past seven months abroad.

with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Sarah Ferguson is reportedly preparing to make her own return after spending the past seven months abroad.

The 66-year-old former Duchess of York is expected back in Britain within days after being seen in several European countries, including Switzerland and Austria, during her extended absence.

The 66-year-old former Duchess of York is expected back in Britain within days after being seen in several European countries, including Switzerland and Austria, during her extended absence.

The 66-year-old former Duchess of York is expected back in Britain within days after being seen in several European countries, including Switzerland and Austria, during her extended absence.