Sarah Ferguson eyes quiet return to Britain while attention stays on Harry and Meghan

If there was already plenty happening in Britain’s royal orbit, things may be about to get even busier.
Less than two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Sarah Ferguson is reportedly preparing to make her own return after spending the past seven months abroad.
The 66-year-old former Duchess of York is expected back in Britain within days after being seen in several European countries, including Switzerland and Austria, during her extended absence.
Ferguson is reportedly planning to rent a six-bedroom house in a gated community in the counties surrounding London, for around £10,000 a month.
“She’s had her eyes on a return for some time but it takes time to find the right new house,” a source told The Sun. “She hasn’t had to worry about accommodation for 20 years as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now’s the right time to get back to her life.”
The timing may be deliberate. A source close to Ferguson told The Sun that with so much attention currently focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she hopes to “slip back under the radar.”
The move could reportedly take place as early as Monday. Removal vans tasked with collecting Ferguson’s belongings were seen at the Sandringham home of her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.