Ukraine taps Israel for a $500M loan

Ukraine submitted a request for a half a billion-dollar loan from Israel, to help deal with its struggling economy amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk presented the request in a letter to the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on behalf of Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Several other countries have received similar appeals. Japan allocated 600 million dollars, Germany 300 million euros, and Canada 800 million dollars, respectively.

Korniychuk, in a conversation with Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronot, confirmed that he submitted the letter and said he hoped Israel comes through.

"It is not a big amount for the state of Israel, I hope Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will consider the request, positively."

The Ukrainian ambassador's letter was received, and we will respond after we consider the matter, "the PMO said in response to a query.

Aside from pleas for financial aid, Ukraine was also asking countries, for more weapons to help hold off Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday that Ukraine was in need of 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons, .

Defense ministers from NATO and other countries, are expected to discuss weapon deliveries to Ukraine in Brussels, on Wednesday.

The meeting is being led by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, marking it the third time the group from nearly 50 countries, is meeting to discuss and coordinate assistance to Ukraine, the last having taken place at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany in April, where an I sraeli representative was also present .