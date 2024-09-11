Anti-Israel activists riot in Melbourne, throw rocks, tomatoes and chemicals at police

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters were arrested on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, after rioting outside a conference hall where Melbourne held an arms conference. According to the police, the protesters threw rocks, fertilizer, tomatoes and chemicals at the policemen, including acid.

4 View gallery Anti-Israel riot in Melbourne ( Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images )

The police responded with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets, and at least 24 officers were injured and required medical attention. Some of the convention participants were also injured. Around 40 protesters were arrested, suspected of assault, arson and obstruction. Victoria State Police said in a statement that it was shocked at the behavior of the protesters. "Victoria Police is appalled at the behavior of some of the protesters," it said.

4 View gallery Anti-Israel activist with a keffiyeh ( Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Image )

The demonstration outside the conference hall was organized by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups. The organizers had hoped for 25,000 demonstrators but, according to the police, only about 1,200 showed up. Ahead of the demonstration, about 1,800 police officers were sent to the Melbourne Convention Center area, and formed a blockade to protect the convention building from intruders. According to the police, some of the protesters attacked the horses, but no horse was significantly injured.

4 View gallery Officers and horses were injured in the riot ( Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Image )

The convention held in Melbourne was scheduled before October 7 and is known as the Land Forces Expo. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton noted that the police's deployment was the largest police deployment since Melbourne hosted the World Economic Forum in 2000. On Wednesday, Shane stood by the conduct of his officers against the protesters, claiming the protesters prepared for conflict. "They come here to protest against the war and violence. The only way I can describe them is a bunch of hypocrites."

4 View gallery Police subdued rioters ( Photo: AAP/Joel Carrett via REUTERS )

Jasmine Duff, a senior member of the Students for Palestine organization, blamed the police for the clashes: "They used serious weapons on peace activists that should be banned for use on demonstrators, including pepper spray, which is classified as a chemical weapon," Duff said in a statement. "They hit us with batons, including hitting one man so hard he had to go to the hospital, and they shot us with rubber bullets."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on protesters to show respect for the police. "People have a right to protest peacefully, but you don’t say you’re opposed to defense equipment by throwing things at police," Albanese told Seven Network television. "They’ve got a job to do and our police officers should be respected at all times."