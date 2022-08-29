Israel carried out ‘countless’ ops against Iran nuke program, ex-Mossad chief says

The former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency Yossi Cohen divulged on Monday that Israel carried out “countless operations” against Iran’s nuclear program during his term.

Speaking at a World Zionist Organization event in Switzerland marking the 125th anniversary of the first World Zionist Congress, Cohen said that the Iranian regime "is lying to the whole world” about the military goals of its nuclear program.

Citing "thousands of documents" obtained by Mossad, Cohen said they provided “clear evidence” that Tehran was misleading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“During my term as Mossad director, countless operations were conducted against Iran’s nuclear program … Without going into too many details, I can tell you that Mossad had many successes in the fight against Iran’s nuclear program. We operated around the world and on Iranian soil itself, in the very heartland of the ayatollahs,” he said.

“I can guarantee that Israel will do everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten the State of Israel,” Cohen added, stressing that “the regime in Iran is the global financier of terrorism in the world.”

“Iran is trying to besiege Israel from the south in Gaza and from the north in Syria and Lebanon,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at his Jerusalem office for a security briefing regarding progress in talks between world powers and Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Lapid's office said ahead of the meeting that he will brief Netanyahu on the emerging agreement and Israel's political and military efforts to reshape the deal, as well as on other national security issues.



