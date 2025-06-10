'Gaza activists seeking a cause, not justice'

Greta Thunberg and the young activists who accompanied her on what has become known in Israel as the “Selfie Yacht” appear more interested in attaching themselves to a popular cause than in actually helping the people of Gaza, according to Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Seth Frantzman.

He told ILTV News that many of these young people, like Thunberg, “have latched on to this as the new thing, the new cause to celebrate. They think that they're at the forefront of human rights activism.”

According to Frantzman, Gaza is the “new apartheid.” He said many of these activists are the children of people who protested apartheid or civil rights issues in the United States during the 1960s and 70s—and now feel they are continuing that legacy.

“They don't see the Israeli victims,” Frantzman said. “They create justifications for why it's okay to kill Israelis. They say it is resistance … armed resistance against civilians, and it's acceptable. And they create that apartheid narrative in order to justify that, because then you can say, well, all Israelis are somehow guilty or all of them go to the army.”

Frantzman said it is partly due to misinformation, but also their desire to be part of something larger.

“They’ll move on to something else in the next few years,” he said.

Watch the full interview: