Fight erupts at Super-Pharm store after row between customer, cashier

A violent brawl erupted Thursday at a Super-Pharm store near Jerusalem following a dispute between a cashier and a customer.

The brawl at Harel Mall in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, was caught on video and shared on social media where it went viral.

The cashier running towards the two women at the Harel Mall

According to eyewitness accounts, two female customers asked the cashier a question at the checkout, which quickly devolved into a heated verbal argument.

Shortly after, the two women left the products they were set to buy at the checkout, yelled at the cashier and stormed out of the store.

The cashier ran out of the store towards the two women and the argument quickly escalated into a violent exchange of blows, which included kicks and punches between the cashier and one of the women.

The violent incident betwen a Super Pharm cashier and two customers in Harel Mall

Mall security then intervened and all those involved were taken by the police into questioning and released under restrictive conditions.

The Super Pharm chain said in response: "The chain condemns all forms of violence. The details of the case have been handed over to the police."