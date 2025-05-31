Israel must end prisoner-for-hostage exchanges after war, says former ambassador

Israel is not equipped to deal with the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages,” said former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

Israel is not equipped to deal with the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages,” said former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

Israel is not equipped to deal with the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages,” said former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

He told ILTV News that Israel released more than 1,000 terrorists in 2011 in exchange for hostage Gilad Schalit, and 80% of them went back to committing acts of terror — including Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind October 7. Sinwar and his brother, also a Hamas terrorist, have both been assassinated by Israel.

He told ILTV News that Israel released more than 1,000 terrorists in 2011 in exchange for hostage Gilad Schalit, and 80% of them went back to committing acts of terror — including Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind October 7. Sinwar and his brother, also a Hamas terrorist, have both been assassinated by Israel.

He told ILTV News that Israel released more than 1,000 terrorists in 2011 in exchange for hostage Gilad Schalit, and 80% of them went back to committing acts of terror — including Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind October 7. Sinwar and his brother, also a Hamas terrorist, have both been assassinated by Israel.