Spain bans Israeli weapons ships and aircraft, imposes settlement goods embargo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says government would increase aid to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, calling war in Gaza a 'genocide'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday his government would increase pressure on Israel by banning Israel-bound ships and aircraft carrying weapons from calling at Spanish ports or entering Spanish airspace.
He also said the Spanish government would increase aid to the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and would impose an embargo on goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
(Photo: AP/Omar Havana)
"We hope that they will serve to add pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government to alleviate some of the suffering that the Palestinian population is enduring," Sanchez said in a public address aired on local TV.
Spain will also ban anyone who has participated directly in what Sanchez qualified as "genocide" from entering the country.
