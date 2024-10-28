Israel inks $500 million defense deal for expanded laser interception systems

The Defense Ministry announced Monday a major deal worth approximately NIS 2 billion (around $500 million) to boost its acquisition of advanced Iron Beam laser interception systems.

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, who signed the agreement Sunday, said, “This deal heralds a new era—the era of laser defense,” adding that the first operational capability of the ground-based laser system is expected to be deployed within the next year.

US President Joe Biden visits the Defense Ministry's multi-tiered defense compound and inspects the Iron Beam laser defense system ( Video: GPO )





The multi-billion-shekel agreement, reached between the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and primary contractors Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, marks a significant increase in production pace to ensure timely, high-volume delivery of laser units.

The Iron Beam system, designed to intercept various aerial threats such as rockets, mortar shells, drones and cruise missiles, has demonstrated its capabilities in recent trials and is set to join Israel’s multi-tiered defense network as a cost-effective addition to the Iron Dome.

“Since the outbreak of the war, the Defense Ministry has signed hundreds of procurement orders worth billions to bolster Israeli-manufactured defense capabilities and ensure Israel’s self-reliance,” said Zamir.

2 View gallery The Iron Beam laser defense system ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The ministry’s statement noted that the integration of Iron Beam will significantly enhance Israel's defensive capacity against current and future threats at a fraction of conventional interception costs.

'Global superiority'

"The Iron Beam is yet another testament to the professionalism, creativity and innovative prowess of our defense industries, supported by partnerships between defense companies and startups," DDR&D head Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Danny Gold said.

He noted that Israel's capability to develop and deploy advanced laser interception technology on the battlefield is a reflection of both technical mastery and effective project management.

Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman highlighted that after years of research, the Iron Beam laser system—the first of its kind worldwide—is set for deployment. "Rafael is proud to lead the development of this high-powered, versatile laser interception system. Following a series of rigorous tests, the Iron Beam will soon reach operational maturity," Turgeman said.

Elbit President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis (Butzi) Machlis called the development "a significant leap forward in defense against diverse threats."

Elbit, known as Israel's "laser powerhouse," collaborated closely on Iron Beam’s development. "Our teams at Elbit have played a critical role in advancing this groundbreaking defense capability, which we believe will set a new standard in strategic defense for Israel," Machlis said.

