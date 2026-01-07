Triple homicide in northern Israel; medical student killed in Negev

Three men were shot dead in Shefa-Amr, while a 20-year-old medical student visiting from Georgia was killed overnight in the Negev, as deadly violence in Israel’s Arab community continues into the opening days of 2026

Three men in their 50s were shot dead Tuesday morning in the northern city of Shefa-Amr, while a 20-year-old medical student was killed overnight in the Negev, marking four deadly shooting incidents within hours.
Emergency services received reports of the Shefa-Amr shooting at 7:21 a.m. at Magen David Adom’s Carmel region dispatch center. Police said officers launched a search for suspects and that the motive was criminal.
2 View gallery
מחמוד ג'אסר אבו עראר שנרצח בערערה וזירת רצח של 3 אנשים ב שפרעםמחמוד ג'אסר אבו עראר שנרצח בערערה וזירת רצח של 3 אנשים ב שפרעם
The scene of the triple homicide, and Mahmoud Jasser Abu Arar
MDA medic Bilal Khatib and paramedic Fadi Tantouri said they arrived at the scene to find three men lying unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.
“We conducted medical examinations and were forced to pronounce them dead at the scene,” they said.
During the night, Mahmoud Jasser Abu Arar, 20, a first-year medical student studying in Georgia, was shot and killed in the Bedouin town of Arara in the Negev. He had arrived in Israel just one day earlier for a visit.
According to police, the suspected motive was a blood feud linked to an ongoing family dispute in the Bedouin community. Large police forces were deployed to the scene, and 10 people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.
2 View gallery
3 גברים נרצחו באירוע אלימות בשפרעם 3 גברים נרצחו באירוע אלימות בשפרעם
The scene in the north
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Abu Arar was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where his death was pronounced. Following a situation assessment, Negev region commander Cmdr. Shai Shlomo instructed investigators to exhaust all necessary investigative actions to build evidence and bring all those involved to justice.
Violence in Israel’s Arab community reached a record high in 2025, with 255 people killed over the course of the year. The start of 2026 has followed a similar pattern.
President Isaac Herzog issued an unusually strong statement on the issue after three people were killed within hours earlier this week.
“This is a chilling figure that shakes the heart and illustrates how violence has become a national plague,” Herzog said. “This reality is not a decree of fate. It is a critical national mission to strengthen enforcement, dismantle crime organizations and restore to citizens, in Arab society and Israeli society as a whole, the right to live in safety.”
