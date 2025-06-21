This is the Tufan Plan: These documents reveal connection between Sinwar, eliminated Quds Force commander

The IDF overnight between Friday night and Saturday eliminated Saeed Izadi, commander of the Palestine Corps in Iran’s Quds Force and the key liaison between Iran and Hamas. On Saturday night, it was revealed that in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet at an underground headquarters discovered beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis—where Mohammed Sinwar was eliminated—forces uncovered documents that clearly show Hamas’ military leadership continued its ties with Izadi in recent months.
Documents released by the IDF include a correspondence between Mohammed Sinwar and Izadi detailing the "Tufan 1," a plan in which Izadi promoted the transfer of weapons to Hamas worth approximately $21 million, and his intention to promote "Tufan 2," a plan to transfer additional weapons worth $25 million.
Due to precise intelligence work by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, Southern Command and Shin Bet, both plans—meant to strengthen Hamas ahead of future rounds of fighting—were thwarted before coming to fruition.
These new documents add to many others uncovered throughout the conflict and illustrate the depth of Saeed Izadi’s involvement in the financing, arming and direction of terrorist operations against the State of Israel, as part of Iran’s ongoing friction strategy executed through its regional proxies.
Since the start of the campaign, the IDF and Shin Bet have worked to neutralize Hamas’ core capabilities, with targeted strikes on those who finance and direct from Iran. Izadi’s elimination marks a direct and significant blow to the Iranian armament and command pipeline, and is another step in the effort to thwart terror plots against Israel and its citizens, the IDF said in a statement.
On Saturday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Izadi was killed in the city of Qom, near the Fordow nuclear facility. Izadi was considered a key figure in the direct connection between Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. For years, he was identified as the central figure responsible for strengthening ties between Hamas and Hezbollah, and was behind the vision of a “united front” against Israel.
According to Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz, former head of the Iran desk in the IDF’s Research Division and currently a senior researcher at the Iran Program of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Izadi was “the Quds Force’s man with Hamas. He was responsible for massive fund transfers—millions of dollars—using sophisticated methods. Beyond that, he built an unprecedented level of trust with Hamas’s senior leadership, something that simply cannot be easily replicated. This significantly harms Iran’s ability to rebuild Hamas after the war.”
Citrinowicz added that Izadi operated mainly in Lebanon and was the trusted confidant of the Quds Force’s commander vis-à-vis Palestinian factions—serving as a direct link to the events of October 7.
The Quds Force, Citrinowicz emphasized, does not produce weapons or money itself—it serves as the conduit for transferring infrastructure from Iran to terror organizations. “They are the ones who turn the shipments into operational events. These assassinations break that capability,” he said. According to him, this demonstrates Israel’s unparalleled operational and intelligence superiority—especially given that the mission took place inside Iran, during wartime, and at such a great distance.