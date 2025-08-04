Aviva Siegel: Hamas is to blame for Gaza suffering

The world needs to understand that Hamas is responsible for what the people in Gaza are going through, former hostage Aviva Siegel told ILTV News.
She said that Hamas is in charge of both the people of Gaza and the hostages, and that they need to provide food for the captives—just as they feed themselves—to keep them alive.
“They're human beings with hearts,” Siegel said. “They feel. We feel. And you know, when I think about it, it's 2025 now. It's not like millions of years ago. We, here now at this time, and what's happening to them is the cruelest thing that should ever happen to anybody in this world, and the families that are here, it's just so cruel for them to worry and not to know if they'll ever get the hostage back alive.”
