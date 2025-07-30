Push for Palestinian state rewards terrorism, says Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

The push for a Palestinian state does nothing but reward terrorism, according to Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch.
He said on ILTV News Insider that “recognizing a Palestinian state specifically now after the October 7 massacre, is exactly what Hamas wanted.”
Hirsch said Hamas had several goals for the war. First, they wanted to murder as many Jews as possible—and they succeeded. Second, they aimed to drive the international community to recognize a Palestinian state, and now some countries are feeding into that narrative.
“Unilateral recognition of another terror state will not bring peace,” Hirsch said. “It will not bring about the creation of a Palestinian state. It will only undermine everything that is being done.”
