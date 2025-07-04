IDF gains control over 65% of Gaza Strip, kills over 100 terrorists in offensive

The IDF reported Friday that it gained control of roughly 65% of the Gaza Strip , and eliminated more than 100 terrorists, including senior Hamas commanders.

Among those killed were Hakham Issa, head of Hamas’ Combat Support Staff; Mohammed al-Sheikh, a commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade’s Operations Department; Issa Abbas, a company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion; and Mohammed Jarasha, a company commander in the Sabra Battalion.

2 View gallery IDF forces operate in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

As part of ongoing ground operations, the 98th Division resumed its offensive this week alongside the 162nd Division, targeting Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

The 143rd Division continued its operations in the Rafah area, destroying dozens of terror infrastructure sites and weapons, while simultaneously protecting communities in the western Negev.

2 View gallery The blue marks the areas under IDF control ( Photo: IDF )

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force struck around 100 terror targets across the Gaza Strip to support ground forces. Among the targets hit were launchers, military buildings, weapons warehouses, and other terror-related sites.

Since ground operations resumed in March, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 7,500 terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, underground tunnels, and combatants from multiple terror groups.