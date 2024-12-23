48 injured, 3 seriously, in fire at boarding school in Jerusalem

About 48 people were injured in a fire that broke out in a building on David Yellin Street in Jerusalem, including three in serious condition, two in moderate condition and 25 in mild condition.
Ten fire and rescue teams from the Ha'Uma area station were dispatched to the scene. According to fire and rescue spokeswomen, the firefighters who arrived at the scene identified a fire on the top floor of the building, which houses a boarding school. The teams entered the building and identified a large number of girls trapped in the smoke and fire; Firefighters rescued them from the burning building. In parallel with the rescue operations, firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and prevent the spread of fire and smoke throughout the building.
Magen David Adom said in a statement that "at 7:49 a.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Jerusalem area about a fire in a residential building on David Yellin Street in Jerusalem. MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a number of people injured from smoke inhalation." MDA and the fire department later reported that a total of 48 people were injured in the incident, including three seriously, at least two moderately, and the rest in light condition.
"We arrived at the scene in large numbers and saw a lot of smoke coming out of the building," an emergency medical technician from the MDA motorcycle unit, Eliyahu Ben Hamo, said. "We joined the fire brigade, who brought the injured people inside to us. We began with the initial triage of the injured, who were all fully conscious. We saw three injured people in serious condition and two in moderate condition who were suffering from smoke inhalation, and several young people who were walking near the building. We began by providing initial medical treatment while we loaded them into MDA mobile intensive care units and ambulances and transported them to various hospitals in the city."