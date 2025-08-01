Mamdani’s rise sparks concern among Jewish voters in New York City

Zohraan Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, is causing a lot of concern in the Jewish community.

NYC MAYORAL RACE ( ILTV )

Mamdani could become the first Muslim mayor of New York. He is strongly against Israel, supports the BDS movement, and even said he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York.

He also refuses to say anything against the phrase “Globalize the Intifada,” which many people see as supporting violence.

“To me, what I hear, in so many, is a desperate desire for equality and equal rights, in standing up for Palestinian human rights," Mamdani said.

A new poll shows that 43% of Jewish voters support Mamdani. In second place is Andrew Cuomo, with 26%, after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary. Cuomo is now running as an independent.

The poll also shows that 55% of Reform and secular Jews support Mamdani, and 21% of Orthodox and Conservative Jews support him too.

Among Jewish voters aged 18–44, support is even higher — 67% back Mamdani. Mayor Eric Adams comes in far behind with only 11%.

Mamdani is supported by progressive Democrats in Congress like AOC and Rashida Tlaib.

Just last week, Mamdani visited Washington, D.C., to celebrate his win with the Democratic Party.

Even Bernie Sanders — a Jewish Democrat often called “pro-Palestinian” by Trump — supports Mamdani.

Today’s Democratic Party is not what it used to be 30 years ago. It has become much more extreme and “woke.”

Mamdani is working hard to win Jewish voters. He even started campaigning in synagogues last month. Here’s what he sounded like during one of those visits:

"That is what brought me to support BDS,” he said. “Now, to the question around Benjamin Netanyahu: I was asked what I would do after he was just issued an arrest warrant by the International Court of Justice. My answer is the same whether we are speaking about Vladimir Putin or Netanyahu. I think this should be a city in compliance with international law. There are some who may say that the United States is not a party to international criminal court. And to that I say there are times when courage is required.”

Mamdani is openly critical of Israel and refuses to speak out against Palestinian activist slogans.