Clashes erupt during Ben-Gvir visit to Negev Bedouin town after arrests

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited a Bedouin community in southern Israel on Sunday following the arrest of suspects linked to vandalism and arson attacks in nearby Jewish towns, as tensions flared between residents and police.

Police said officers deployed ahead of Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Bedouin town of Tarabin were met by stone-throwing from local youths. Police responded with tear gas and detained several suspects, authorities said.

3 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Tarabin ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

“I have no intention of flinching in the face of criminals in the Negev,” Ben-Gvir said in remarks during the visit. “I don’t care about them.”

A day earlier, police arrested three men from Tarabin on suspicion of damaging property and setting vehicles on fire in neighboring Jewish communities of Givot Bar and Mishmar HaNegev. Additional residents were detained on suspicion of rioting and possession of stolen military weapons, police said.

At least two masked individuals infiltrated the communities late Friday, smashing windows of parked cars and setting some of them ablaze, according to police. The incidents prompted an investigation by the Israel Police, while the Shin Bet is examining whether the attacks were motivated by nationalism.

Police said they suspect the attacks were a “revenge campaign” following recent police activity in Tarabin. In total, six locals have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Cars set on fire in Givot Bar over the weekend ( Video: Israel Police )

3 View gallery A car torched in Givot Bar over the weekend ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

Residents of the affected Jewish communities demanded swift action. “We demand security not as a slogan, but as a reality,” the manager of Givot Bar wrote in a message circulated Saturday.

Ben-Gvir, a far-right firebrand who ran on a law and order platform, praised the police response and vowed a tougher presence in the area. “For 30 years they got used to there being no police, no law and no authority,” he said. “Now it’s finally happening.” He said barriers and checkpoints would be erected and promised increased enforcement, including issuing more traffic and municipal fines.

“This is not collective punishment,” Ben-Gvir said. “This is governance. They learned they could throw stones and nothing would happen. Those days are over.”

Some Bedouin residents sharply criticized the minister’s visit. Alla, a local who spoke to ynet, accused Ben-Gvir of scapegoating the community. “Every incident gets blamed on us,” he said. “If you want to catch criminals, come in and arrest them. What are checkpoints for? Are we in the territories?” he added, using a term commonly referring to the West Bank.

3 View gallery Arrests in Tarabin during Ben-Gvir's visit ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

Alla said he refused to meet with Ben-Gvir, calling him “an embarrassment to the country,” and accused the minister of exploiting the situation for political gain. “We’ve lived together for 75 years,” he said. “This treatment is unacceptable.”

Ben-Gvir acknowledged hostility toward him but dismissed threats. “Yes, they hate me. There were Bedouins who tried to murder me,” he said, adding that some Bedouins support his policies. “If they think burning cars will scare me, they’re wrong. I’m not afraid.”

Chief Superintendent Yisrael Maor, an investigations officer in the Negev region, described the attacks as serious and said police worked around the clock over the weekend. “Several suspects have been arrested and will be brought before a court to extend their detention,” he said. “We will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice and file indictments.”