Mother and son found dead in Bat Yam in suspected murder-suicide

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in the city of Bat Yam after a man was found critically wounded on a street early Sunday, and a woman—believed to be his mother—was later found stabbed to death in a nearby apartment.

The man, around 40 years old, was found lying on Rabbi Levi Street with a bloodstained knife beside him. He was taken in critical condition to Wolfson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers who responded to the scene went to the apartment where the man lived. After getting no response, they broke down the door and found a woman in her 70s unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Magen David Adom said it received the emergency call at 5:10 a.m. Paramedics who arrived found the man with no pulse or signs of breathing and began CPR before evacuating him to the hospital in a mobile intensive care unit.

“Police later led us to a nearby apartment,” medics said in a statement. “Inside, we found a woman in her 70s with stab wounds. She was unconscious and without a pulse. After medical checks, we had to pronounce her dead on the spot.”

Police forensic teams are working at the scene, and authorities believe the man and woman were mother and son.