Israel sets deadline for Hamas: Deal by end of Trump visit or we take Gaza

A senior defense official said Monday afternoon that the name of the new operation approved overnight by the security cabinet for expanded action in the Gaza Strip is “Gideon’s Chariots.” The official clarified that forces will use the coming period to prepare, but will not begin maneuvering in Gaza until after U.S. President Donald Trump concludes his visit to the Middle East, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and 16.

“Unlike in the past, the IDF will remain in any territory it captures, to prevent the return of terrorism, and will operate in each cleared area according to the Rafah model, where all threats were neutralized and the area became part of the security buffer zone,” the official said.

2 View gallery IDF troops operate in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

He added that Israel will bring humanitarian aid into Gaza “after the start of operational activity and a large-scale evacuation of civilians to the south,” and noted: “A humanitarian plan will be implemented, as presented yesterday by the IDF and approved by the cabinet, that distinguishes between the aid and Hamas by using civilian companies and designating areas that will be secured by the IDF. This includes a sterile zone in the Rafah area beyond the Morag route, where entrants will be screened by the IDF to prevent Hamas operatives from gaining access.”

Regarding the timing of the expanded operation and the possibility of a hostage deal, the defense official said: “The military’s preparations ahead of the ground maneuver will create a window of opportunity—until the end of the U.S. president’s visit—for a hostage deal under the ‘Witkoff model.’ In such a case, Israel will seek to retain territory that has been cleared and incorporated into the buffer zone beyond the March lines. Under any temporary or permanent arrangement, Israel will not withdraw from the security buffer zone around Gaza, which is intended to protect Israeli communities and prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas.”

The official stated that, under the plan formulated by the IDF chief of staff and the General Staff, and approved by the defense minister and prime minister, the IDF will reinforce its troops and operate with force to defeat and subdue Hamas and destroy its military and governmental capabilities, “while applying strong pressure to secure the release of all hostages.” He added that a “robust protective envelope” would be provided for maneuvering forces by land, air and sea, using heavy equipment to neutralize explosives and destroy threatening structures.

A central component of the plan, he said, is the mass evacuation of all Gazan civilians from combat zones, including northern Gaza, to areas in the south, in order to separate them from Hamas terrorists and allow the IDF operational freedom. At least at the beginning of the operation—if and when it starts—the humanitarian blockade on the Strip will continue until the civilian evacuation is complete.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump will visit the Middle East,including stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, May 13-16 ( Photo: Evan Vucci/AP )

The official stressed that “if no hostage deal is reached, Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ will begin with great force and will not end until all its objectives are achieved.” He added that “the plan for voluntary relocation of Gaza residents, especially those gathered in the south outside Hamas’ control, will be part of the operation’s goals.”

At the cabinet meeting overnight, ministers discussed the chosen name for the operation. One minister commented on the choice, asking why “Gideon” was selected, noting the resemblance to Minister Gideon Sa’ar. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir made a quip, and another minister replied, “You can call it ‘Ma’ale Itamar.’” The room laughed, and another minister said, “Let’s call it ‘Let me die with the Philistines.’” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, “We don’t want to die with them. We want them to die alone.”