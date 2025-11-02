Ramla man arrested after terror attack threat during livestream; officer shoots dog in arrest

Police arrested a man in his 20s from the central city of Ramla on Sunday after threatening to carry out an imminent terrorist attack in the city during a livestream, authorities said.

Ramla police station officers located and detained the suspect after receiving reports of the livestream and tracking his location by cellphone data and buildings seen in the footage, the police said in a statement. A second man was also taken into custody; police said he assaulted officers during the arrests.

1 View gallery The suspect ( Photo: Israel Police )

During the operation, the prime suspect allegedly incited his dog — described by police as a Belgian Malinois — to attack one of the officers. “Because one of the officers perceived an immediate threat to his life, he fired at the dog,” the statement said.