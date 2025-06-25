Israel lights up for Trump

In a sweeping gesture of gratitude, Israel lit up its most iconic landmarks in red, white, and blue—honoring the United States, and particularly former President Donald Trump, for his unwavering support.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, glowed with the colors of the American flag. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana declared Trump “the greatest president in modern history.”

In Jerusalem, the Old City walls were illuminated with both the Israeli and American flags, while the Tel Aviv municipality building followed suit. Along the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, a massive banner declared: “Thank you Mr. President.”

ISRAEL SALUTES THE US ( ILTV )

Israeli citizens also expressed appreciation online. One IDF soldier in Rafah wore a MAGA hat while proudly waving an American flag. On the Lebanese border, the stars and stripes flew alongside Israel’s blue and white.

The recent U.S. military operation in Fordow was cited as yet another milestone in the deeply rooted U.S.-Israel alliance—a partnership founded on shared values of democracy, freedom, and peace. Or, as Trump put it: unbroken, undeterred.