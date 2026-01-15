Magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Dimona jolts south and central Israel

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck southern Israel on Thursday morning, triggering alerts in the Dead Sea region and sending tremors felt as far north as central Israel, according to authorities and residents.

The quake occurred at about 9 a.m. local time. Home Front Command said its automatic alert system was activated due to the earthquake, with warnings sounding in parts of the Dead Sea area. Residents in central Israel reported feeling the shaking at roughly the same time.

1 View gallery Earthquake felt across southern Israel ( Photo: Cumta )

The epicenter was located about 19 kilometers (12 miles) from the southern city of Dimona, authorities said.

Earlier reports indicated the tremor was felt across wide areas of southern Israel, including Mitzpeh Shalem near the Dead Sea, the Ein Bokek hotel district, Arad, Neot HaKikar, Ein Tamar, the Rotem Industrial Zone, Neveh Zohar, Ein Gedi, Massada and the Ein Gedi Baths, as well as El For’eh and Kfar HaNokdim in the South Negev.