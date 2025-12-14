Shooting at Brown University Leaves Multiple Dead and Wounded; Suspect Still at Large

A mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday afternoon left at least two people dead and several others critically wounded, authorities and media outlets reported, as law enforcement continued searching for the suspect.

1 View gallery Scene of mass shotting, Brown University ( photo: AP )

Providence public safety officials confirmed that multiple people were shot during an active shooter incident on the Ivy League campus. Kristy DosReis, the city's chief public information officer for public safety, said in a briefing that the situation remained under investigation and urged anyone in the area to "shelter in place".

The Associated Press, citing a source, reported that at least two people were killed, and multiple others were injured. Some news organizations cited unconfirmed figures of up to 20 wounded, but those numbers are yet to be officially verified.

Brown University's official website initially described the event as an "active shooter" situation. As of early evening, law enforcement had not reported any suspects in custody.

Officials said the shooting occurred on campus in a building where exams were taking place, specifically housing engineering and physics courses. CNN reports that a student said he spent two hours hiding under a desk before he was cleared to leave by police.

Authorities have characterized the suspect as a male dressed in black, but few additional details about his identity or motive have been released. Federal agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), have joined local police in the response, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who confirmed federal involvement via her social media account.

Former President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting.

Brown University, founded in 1764, is a private Ivy League research institution in Providence, Rhode Island, and ranks among the oldest colleges in the United States.