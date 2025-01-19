How did the Israel Police prepare for the return of three female hostages?

The Israel Police carried out extensive preparations for various security scenarios as the country prepared to welcome the first three hostages to be released as part of Phase I of the hostage deal, according to International Police Spokesperson Dean Elsdunne.
On Sunday, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari were freed from the grips of Hamas.
Elsdunne explained that police guarded and escorted the women as they returned from the Gaza border to Sheba Medical Center in central Israel.
Additionally, police officers were stationed outside the hospital and at the individuals’ homes to ensure their safety.
“It’s important to remember that in the framework of this release of our loved ones from terrorist captivity—where they were taken from their homes, from a Nova music festival—is the release of terrorists,” Elsdunne noted. “So, Israel Police also prepared for this.”
He emphasized that the Israel Police have zero tolerance for any type of celebration, identification with, or support for the released terrorists or the Hamas organization. As such, any Arab residents of Israel displaying such support would be arrested.
“Over the last few days, when people identified with terrorists, wrapped themselves in Hamas flags, or handed out sweets in Shuafat in Jerusalem, we went in and arrested them,” Elsdunne said. “They’re in custody now.”