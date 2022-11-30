Iran sentences four people to death for 'cooperating' with Israeli intelligence

'With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions,' says Iranian news agency

2022-11-30
Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary, for allegedly cooperating with the Israeli intelligence service and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
    • The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has lately accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in the country, now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
    2 View gallery
    מנהיג איראן עלי חמינאי ב טהרן נואם מול אורחים מ איספהאן פורסמה ב שבת    מנהיג איראן עלי חמינאי ב טהרן נואם מול אורחים מ איספהאן פורסמה ב שבת
    Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
    (Photo: AFP)
    Mehr named the four accused and, referring to Israel, said they were "sentenced to death for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping".
    It added: "With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions."
    2 View gallery
    People attend a protest against the Iranian regime, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious "morality police"     People attend a protest against the Iranian regime, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious "morality police"
    Anti-Iran protest in Berlin
    (Photo: AP)
    Mehr said the accused had been arrested by the Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence.
    Three other people were handed prison sentences of between five and 10 years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons, it said.
    First published: 15:14, 11.30.22
