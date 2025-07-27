French diplomat summoned for reprimand over Palestinian state recognition

France’s deputy ambassador to Israel was summoned Sunday evening for a formal reprimand by Foreign Ministry Director General Eden Bar-Tal, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France would recognize a Palestinian state. The meeting, held at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem at the direction of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, was in response to what Israeli officials viewed as a severe diplomatic affront.

Bar-Tal told the deputy ambassador that France had chosen to harm Israel at its most difficult hour, stating that the declaration “directly undermines negotiations for the release of hostages and a cease-fire, as well as any future diplomatic process.” He added that “France’s declarations about what is best for Israel’s security, instead of Israel’s elected government, are baseless presumptions that violate Israeli sovereignty.”

He further criticized the French conditions for recognizing a Palestinian state, saying they had “evaporated within weeks” and called France’s reliance on a letter from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas “hypocrisy.” The deputy ambassador was summoned instead of the ambassador himself, who is currently outside the country.

In response, the French Embassy stated that President Macron’s declaration “is consistent with France’s longstanding position in support of a two-state solution, with both states living side by side in peace and security.” The embassy added that the move reflects France’s desire to “advance the process without further delay, given the unjustifiable humanitarian situation in Gaza and the unacceptable escalation in violence, settlement expansion and annexation threats in the West Bank.”

The French Embassy also said in a statement that: “At the regional level, the goal is to resume the process that began before October 7, 2023, based on mutual recognition and regional security guarantees. Israel is, and will always be, a top-tier partner for France, with whom we will continue to maintain dialogue on key international security issues, particularly regarding Iran.”

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize a Palestinian state. Posting on the social media platform X, he said he would make the “solemn declaration” at the United Nations General Assembly in September. “In keeping with France’s historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” he wrote, attaching a letter he sent to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The immediate priority is to end the war in Gaza and provide aid to the civilian population. Peace is possible. There must be an immediate ceasefire that includes the release of all hostages and massive humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” the statement continued. Macron added: “It is also necessary to ensure Hamas is disarmed, provide security for Gaza, and begin reconstruction. Finally, it is essential to establish the Palestinian state, guarantee its viability, and enable it—through disarmament and full recognition of Israel—to contribute to regional security.”