Netanyahu responsible for failings leading to Oct. 7, commission finds

The civilian commission of inquiry into events leading up to and on Oct. 7 2023, released its findings on Tuesday declaring the government failed in its primary mission to protect the citizens of Israel and that the ministers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bare direct responsibility. "They acknowledge and accept their responsibility," the commission wrote.

The findings also state that the IDF, the Shin Bet and others "Failed miserably in fulfilling their only mission to defend Israelis," but they, the report notes, unlike the political leadership, did own their responsibility, and some even payed the personal price "as expected by anyone who bares it."

The disaster was not an act of fate or a sudden collapse of institutions but one that could have been avoided or at least minimized dramatically," the commission wrote. "The disaster that began on October 7 2023 still continues and at the time that this report is being written, over 800 IDF soldiers have fallen and more civilians than that have been killed, while 101 Israeli civilians are still being held captive by Hamas. Soldiers are falling nearly daily as the result of the war that is the direct continuation of the failings detailed in this report."

3 View gallery Members of the independent commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 massacre ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

3 View gallery Hamas terrorists take down the border fence between Gaza and Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Pamela Smith / AP )

the government must immediately establish an independent national commission of inquiry

In its conclusions, the commission says the government must immediately establish an independent national commission of inquiry into the failings. Members of the commission said they invited ministers to testify but were refused and that since they are not an official national commission, they could not force their testimony.

Hamas terrorists during the massacre of October 7





The 5-member civilian commission that was headed by retired judge Varda Alsheikh prepared the 70-page findings over two months after hearing the testimonies of 120 witnesses including former prime ministers, retired military commanders, soldiers and the families of victims of the Hamas atrocities and of hostages abducted by Hamas and held in Gaza.

In its findings the commission said Netanyahu bares responsibility for ignoring warnings that the enemy identified a weakness in Israel and an opportunity to start a war. "He is among the most responsible for the rift in Israeli society, that although it was not the direct cause of the Hamas massacre, it did have an adverse effect on the fortitude of Israeli society, this despite the prime minister being cautioned time and again. Netanyahu as prime minister was also responsible for delegating authority to ministries and for their failing to respond to the needs of the home front because of confusion among them."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Netanyahu and his government bolstered Hamas while the military which was aware of the terror group's plans to invade the border area communities, did not prepare its forces for such an attack and its intelligence failed to respond to the risk.

The findings showed that then Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the chief of staff and their predecessors were responsible for cutting down IDF deployment around Gaza and for the lack of preparedness of troops in their bases as well as the neglect of the captured lookouts.

Netanyahu bares responsibility for ignoring warnings that the enemy identified a weakness in Israel and an opportunity to start a war

The commission's probe delved into the prevailing "conception" that spanned years believing it was superior and that Hamas was deterred, leading to Netanyahu's funding of the Gaza rulers and the hubris which allowed the wrong decisions to be made.

"Israel has no national security doctrine approved by the Prime Minister and his cabinet, leaving political considerations over vital security ones," the commission wrote. It found that for years there had been no meaningful conversation of about strategy. "We can say definitively that the government in general and its prime minister in particular, did not prepare adequately not only ahead of the Oct. 7 calamity but for any other disastrous scenario."

The commission investigated the massacre at the Nova music festival and the lack of communication between the military and police ahead of the event. It delved into the deployment and eventual abduction of the IDF lookouts, still held captive and found local commanders at fault.

Government ministries failed to respond to needs of victims in the immediate aftermath of the massacre

The commission also investigated the roll played by civil society in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, and the failings of government ministries and institutions to respond to the needs in the emergency and in the days following, including providing for those displaced from the communities impacted and leaving them without the support they so needed and even failing to provide education and other services.

The commission said the government also failed in providing adequate shelters for people living within range of enemy fire, despite deciding on a budget but failing to use it. "50% of Israelis still do not have adequate protection," the commission said.

The commission notes that although its findings were delivered to the prime minister, he has not responded to them