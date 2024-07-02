Two IDF soldiers killed in an explosion in Gaza, another suffers serious injuries

The IDF on Tuesday said on Tuesday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller, aged 30 from Jerusalem and Major (Res.) Eyal Avnion, aged 25 from Hod HaSharon were killed in an explosion Gaza. Another soldier suffered serious injuries. The IDF was investigating the cause of the blast.
Since the start of the war, 674 soldiers died in action, 320 of them since the ground offensive on Gaza began.
Elchanan Knoller, who was survived by his wife and son was eulogized by his Yeshiva. His West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron also lamented his death.
The soldiers were hurt in an explosion that was being investigated, in the Netzarim corridor late on Monday. the military said earlier that it had destroyed a kilometer-long underground Hamas tunnel in the area.
Palestinian media reported continued heavy fire on the area north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Strip, where residents had been warned to leave for safe zones to avoid the fighting. Border area communities were told to expect the sounds of heavy fighting as a result of the IDF's operation.