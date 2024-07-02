Two IDF soldiers killed in an explosion in Gaza, another suffers serious injuries

Master Sergeant (Res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Major (Res.) Eyal Avnion were from killed in the Netzarim corridor late on Monday; IDF probes cause of explosion 

PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Gaza Strip
Fallen soldier
The IDF on Tuesday said on Tuesday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller, aged 30 from Jerusalem and Major (Res.) Eyal Avnion, aged 25 from Hod HaSharon were killed in an explosion Gaza. Another soldier suffered serious injuries. The IDF was investigating the cause of the blast.
Since the start of the war, 674 soldiers died in action, 320 of them since the ground offensive on Gaza began.
2 View gallery
נדב אלחנן נולר ז"ל, אייל אבניאון ז"לנדב אלחנן נולר ז"ל, אייל אבניאון ז"ל
Eyal Avnion, Elchanan Knoler
(Photo: IDF)
Elchanan Knoller, who was survived by his wife and son was eulogized by his Yeshiva. His West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron also lamented his death.
The soldiers were hurt in an explosion that was being investigated, in the Netzarim corridor late on Monday. the military said earlier that it had destroyed a kilometer-long underground Hamas tunnel in the area.
2 View gallery
פרוזדור נצרים רצועת עזהפרוזדור נצרים רצועת עזה
IDF forces in the Netzarim corridor in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Palestinian media reported continued heavy fire on the area north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Strip, where residents had been warned to leave for safe zones to avoid the fighting. Border area communities were told to expect the sounds of heavy fighting as a result of the IDF's operation.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""