Heavy fighting in Gaza: Reservist seriously injured by missile near Philadelphi Corridor

The IDF announced Friday that a reservist from the 5250th Battalion in the "Iron Fist" Brigade (205) was seriously injured by an RPG missile during a clash near Tel al-Sultan, close to the Philadelphi Corridor. The soldier was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.
Reports from Gaza indicate airstrikes in the southern part of the strip, and according to Palestinian sources, 18 people were killed in two airstrikes targeting two homes in Khan Younis. Meanwhile, Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Channel reported artillery fire on the Zaytoun and Sheja'iya neighborhoods to the east of Gaza City, as well as an "intense battle" in the area, alongside an airstrike in Gaza City itself.
Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the fighting in Gaza, stating: “Thousands of IDF soldiers, both regulars and reservists, are currently fighting heroically in Gaza for the release of hostages and the destruction of Hamas terrorists.”
He emphasized that “the achievements are significant, but the dangers remain great, and the costs are heavy.” Katz added, “The IDF is operating with strength, providing a comprehensive protective shield for maneuvering forces from the air, land, and sea, while supporting operations with heavy equipment to neutralize explosives and destroy threatening structures. All Israeli citizens must embrace and support the IDF commanders and soldiers and pray for their safety and success.”
During a late-night Cabinet meeting, ministers called for an escalation of military action in Gaza. Transportation Minister Miri Regev told IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, “We can’t continue like this. We’re stagnating in Gaza. Zamir responded, “I disagree with you on the stagnation. Thousands of troops are currently engaged in Gaza.”
On Friday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released new footage showing activities by the 401st Brigade in the Deir al-Balah area in northern Gaza. During one operation, a Hamas cell fired an anti-tank missile at IDF forces from a building where they were hiding. In a rapid response, an Israeli airstrike eliminated the cell. Additionally, the forces identified and destroyed missile launchers intended to target Israeli territory.