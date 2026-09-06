Report: Russian historian detained at Ben Gurion Airport over alleged Iran espionage links

Russian-Israeli historian Artyom Kirpichonok was detained at Ben Gurion Airport on suspicion of espionage linked to Iran, according to reports in Russian media.

The opposition news outlet Meduza reported over the weekend that Kirpichonok, who holds both Israeli and Russian citizenship but lives in Russia, was arrested after arriving in Israel. According to the report, investigators suspect him of contact with a foreign intelligence operative and involvement in influence activity directed against Israel.

Russian-Israeli historian Artyom Kirpichonok

His lawyer, Inna Labedinskaya-Katz, told the Russian newspaper Izvestia that the case involves several espionage-related charges whose details are classified. “This is the most serious type of offense concerning harm to state security,” she said.

Family members told Meduza that the allegations were false and stemmed from Kirpichonok’s ties to Russia. At the same time, relatives said they understood that investigators suspected him of contact with an agent connected to Iran or Lebanon.

Kirpichonok, 51, was born in St. Petersburg and immigrated to Israel in the 1990s. He studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and later returned to Russia, where he has lived since 2005.

Over the years, he has become a vocal critic of Israel and Zionism. His books include A People’s History of Israel, which deals with the history of Palestine and the establishment of the Jewish state, and Israel: The Road to Catastrophe, which examines Israeli domestic and foreign policy through a historical lens

The Iran connection also appears in Kirpichonok’s travel history. Izvestia reported that he visited Iran several times despite being an Israeli citizen. In 2018, he reportedly spent about two weeks there and documented the trip extensively on social media.

His relatives argued that those visits had not previously triggered action by Israeli authorities. They said Kirpichonok returned to Israel several times after traveling to Iran without being questioned about the matter.

Labedinskaya-Katz said Kirpichonok was arrested by the Shin Bet and is being held in a secure wing. She also alleged that he complained of harsh treatment during interrogation, including sleep deprivation, constant lighting in his cell, being forced into uncomfortable positions and questioning under pressure and threats.

Those allegations have not been independently verified.

Supporters in Russia have since formed a campaign demanding his release and are collecting signatures for petitions to be sent to Israeli consulates in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The group claims Kirpichonok had been invited to Israel to lecture at a conference and now suspects the invitation may have been a trap.