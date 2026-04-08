Argentina’s Milei to attend Israel Independence Day even if war resumes; Trump also expected

Argentine President Javier Milei will travel to Israel for the country’s Independence Day events regardless of whether the war resumes, according to information obtained by ynet. The agreement on his visit was reached before the ceasefire, and Milei is expected to land in Israel on April 18.
Milei, who is coming to inaugurate Argentina’s embassy in Jerusalem — the highlight of Israel’s 78th Independence Day events — is expected to be invited to take part in the torch-lighting ceremony scheduled for April 21, whether it is held live or prerecorded.
Israel is also planning to invite President Donald Trump to the event and is preparing for his possible arrival to receive the Israel Prize for peace. The Israel Prize ceremony is expected to take place the day after the torch-lighting ceremony, on April 22, the date marking the end of the two-week period effectively allotted for the ceasefire with Iran.
Trump is said to be very interested in attending the ceremony, and with the ceasefire in place, the likelihood of his visit is increasing. In preparations for the Israel Prize ceremony, organizers have decided to give it an international character. If Trump attends, Israeli pop star Noa Kirel is expected to perform, alongside Trump’s Jewish granddaughter, Arabella — the daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
It is not yet known which of Kirel’s songs will be performed, but the idea is to surprise the U.S. president. Organizers are also considering inviting Kai Trump — Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter and a social media personality.