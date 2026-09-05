10 killed in Bolivia military warehouse explosion | Dramatic footage

At least 10 people were killed and dozens more were injured overnight Friday into Saturday in an explosion at a Bolivian military warehouse in the town of Viacha, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the capital, La Paz, authorities said.
The explosion occurred at about 2:30 p.m. local time and was captured on video by residents. According to official information, the blast took place at a compound where pyrotechnic materials were stored, though the cause has not yet been determined.
Rita Nebraska, Viacha’s health director, told local television that between 10 and 15 people were killed in the explosion and 62 others were injured.
Local police said dozens of homes were damaged, with most of the damage involving windows shattered by the blast. Authorities warned that high temperatures in the area could trigger another explosion and urged residents to remain at least 150 meters (about 490 feet) from the warehouse.