IDF begins operating in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time since start of war

Palestinians reported Monday that IDF forces have begun operating in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza . “The forces arrived from the south,” a local Gaza journalist reported. As of now, the IDF has not confirmed any ground operation in the city.

A military source told Ynet that "forces are deepening the ground maneuver and are fighting inside Deir al-Balah." According to the source, "Hamas operatives are under growing pressure—they're being pushed out of the area, which proves they no longer have a firm grip. We are striking their infrastructure and command, and their control is eroding."

An Israeli tank in Deir al-Balah

The military source added that Hamas is heavily investing in psychological warfare, particularly through its “Gaza hunger” campaign on social media: “As Hamas loses control on the ground, it tries to sway public opinion with harrowing images—especially of children—to generate international pressure on Israel.” Security officials say the campaign is a deliberate effort to provoke global sympathy while continuing to hold hostages and entrench itself within civilian areas.

One report claimed an IDF tank was seen on Al-Hakar Street in Deir al-Balah. Another report said two people were killed in a vehicle strike in the area.

Residents of the city also received a warning message: "Please avoid standing near windows or climbing onto rooftops, especially in the southeastern parts of the city – repeated gunfire has been reported in public areas, posing a direct threat to pedestrians and residents. We urge everyone to avoid gathering in open spaces and to remain indoors as much as possible.”

1 View gallery Gazans leaving the area

Deir al-Balah, located in the heart of the Gaza Strip, includes a refugee camp and has become a haven for tens of thousands of displaced people throughout the war. Its central location—between the northern and southern parts of the Strip—and the fact that Israel has not conducted a ground operation there until now made it a primary destination for those fleeing other areas. Nonetheless, the IDF has conducted numerous airstrikes in the city over the course of the war.

The city is home to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, outside of which many displaced families have set up temporary shelter.

During the hostage release phases in January, some of the freed captives were released from Deir al-Balah. Footage from that time showed relatively intact buildings, in contrast to the widespread destruction seen in Khan Younis and northern Gaza. The city also has a beachfront and, earlier in the war, videos of large numbers of Gazans bathing there sparked anger in Israel.

Deir al-Balah is believed to house a highly capable Hamas battalion, possibly the most combat-ready in the Strip. Until now, Israel has avoided a ground incursion in part due to concerns that some of the remaining hostages may be held in the area. According to military assessments, fully targeting Deir al-Balah and the neighboring Nuseirat camp would require deploying at least two full IDF divisions for several months of fighting.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces operating elsewhere in Gaza have reportedly stepped up the pace of demolishing structures used—or likely to be used—by Hamas terrorists. Military sources estimate that hundreds of buildings are being destroyed down to their foundations each week. The army says each demolished structure had been previously used by Hamas for purposes such as surveillance, booby-trapping with explosives, or positioning snipers, or is assessed to pose a future threat for such uses.