Israelis rally behind teen brutally bullied at school for viral video

Hundreds gathered Sunday night in central Israel to show support for an eighth-grade student from the city of Rishon Lezion, who was filmed being brutally bullied by his classmates at a local school.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The video - which has since gone viral - shows Amit Cohen being beaten and called names by several students, while many others stand and watch.

2 צפייה בגלריה The support rally for Amit Cohen

Once the video began making rounds on social media, it prompted two massive anti-bullying rallies in Cohen's home city of Rishon Lezion, held on Saturday and Sunday.

"I came to embrace Amit, first as a father, and I intend to discuss the issue with high school principals [across the city's schools] so that we do not encounter another case of severe violence and abuse," said Rishon LeZion’s mayor, Raz Kinstlich, who took part in both Sunday’s and Saturday’s rallies.

2 צפייה בגלריה Rishon Lezion’s mayor, Raz Kinstlich ( Photo; Courtesy )

“I am proud of our residents who came here tonight... It is impossible to describe what children and youth who suffer from bullying or boycotts go through. We will be here for them and we will not remain indifferent,” Kinstlich added.

Both protests saw hundreds of participants, including teens and parents from all over the country, as well as signs and banners - both supporting Cohen and his family, and condemning the rampant violence in Israel’s schools.

The video showing Amit Cohen being bullied

The one who called on the public to come to these two extraordinary shows of support was Shiri Konigsberg-Levy, a special education teacher and activist against violence.

“No more fear," Konigsberg-Levy said, "it is the thugs who should be afraid. It is they who will be forced to transfer schools out of shame now, not Amit."