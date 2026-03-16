Israel hits anti-satellite site in Tehran, denting Iran’s space warfare program

The IDF said Monday it had struck and destroyed a compound in central Tehran that it described as part of Iran’s military space program and used to develop capabilities to attack satellites.

According to the military, the strike was carried out by the Israeli Air Force based on what it called precise intelligence and targeted a site used to develop anti-satellite capabilities that it said posed a threat to Israeli satellites and to space assets belonging to other countries.

2 View gallery Tehran facility used for the development of anti-satellite weapons ( Illustration: IDF )

The military said the compound was involved in military space projects, including development of the Chamran-1 satellite, which it said was built by the Iranian Defense Ministry’s electronics industries and launched into space in September 2024 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The strike followed another Israeli attack last week on what the military described as a separate space-related research compound belonging to the Iranian Space Organization in Tehran.

2 View gallery Images showing the Iranian Space Agency’s main research center in Tehran before and after an Israeli strike ( Illustration: IDF )

Israel said Iran had invested heavily for years in developing space warfare capabilities as part of broader efforts to expand its military reach and undermine regional and international stability.