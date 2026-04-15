Report: Iran secretly bought Chinese surveillance satellite before war

More than a year before Israel launched Operation Roaring Lion, Iran secretly bought a Chinese surveillance satellite that was later used to help target U.S. military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Citing leaked Iranian military documents, the newspaper said the TEE-01B satellite, built and launched by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co., was purchased by the air force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in late 2024.

1 View gallery A satellite image shows damage to a US E-3 Sentry aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia

According to the report, Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor key U.S. military sites. The Financial Times said the leaked material included lists of coordinates with time stamps, satellite imagery and orbital analysis.

The images were taken in March, before and after missile and drone strikes on those locations, the report said. Among the sites photographed was Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15 — the same days President Donald Trump confirmed that U.S. aircraft had been hit there.

The satellite also tracked U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq, the report said, with particular attention to the times when attacks took place at those sites.