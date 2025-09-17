IDF official warns: Career officers seek early retirement amid Gaza City maneuver

The head of the IDF’s manpower directorate issued an unusual warning Wednesday, saying some career officers have inquired about early retirement even as ground maneuvers in Gaza City are underway.

“Be concerned about this issue,” Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa told the Knesset State Control Committee, noting that the High Court has delayed its ruling on ultra-Orthodox draft exemptions until the end of the year to allow legislation. “Let it be clear to you that people in permanent service are calling and asking if they can retire early in the middle of the war.”

Bar Kalifa also highlighted the IDF’s pressing manpower shortage. He said the army needs 12,000 additional soldiers while facing intensified ultra-Orthodox protests against conscription, which he said are straining both the military and police.

He cited a reserve battalion commander on his sixth rotation who told him: “Draft the Haredim, don’t stop the mission.” Bar Kalifa added that each regular army battalion frees up the equivalent of 10 reserve battalions.

The personnel chief said more than 17,000 Israelis are shirking service and accused lawyers of fraudulently obtaining exemptions. “Draft-dodging has become the norm,” he said.

Political reactions

Yesh Atid lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz said the problem requires a systemic response. “This is far beyond recruitment alone,” he said, urging a concentrated effort by police and government agencies.

The Religious Zionist reservists’ forum echoed Bar Kalifa’s warnings. “His remarks reflect the reality we experience daily in the field: shrinking units, more wounded friends, a constant shortage of fighters,” the group said.

The forum criticized the government’s proposed draft law, which would exempt Haredim, while the IDF calls for 6,000 additional combat troops. “Instead of filling the ranks, they add civilian roles like ZAKA and United Hatzalah, as if that solves the problem,” the group said.