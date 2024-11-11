IDF bans small sailing boats in Med. south of Haifa

The IDF on Monday said it was banning all small boat sailing along the Mediterranean coast in the areas south of Haifa. The unusual order said no sail boats would be allowed in the waters along he Israeli coastline until 1PM.

The military did not specify the reason for the restriction on sail boats that are less than 24 meters (26.2 yards) in length used for commercial or private purposes including yachts and motorized fishing boats.

"No person will enter or sail a small sailing vessel in the restricted area unless advance permission was given by the navy or anyone authorized by the navy to do so," the Shipping and Ports Authority said. Marina administrators were asked to post the notice on their premises.

The IDF said earlier that it had shot down four projectiles launched in Iraq that had targeted Israel. The military also said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, before it entered Israeli airspace. Shrapnel from the intercept caused fires in Beit Shemesh.

