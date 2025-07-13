France, New Caledonia reach deal on semi-autonomous statehood

France announced that it had reached an agreement with New Caledonia, designating the Pacific territory—plagued last year by separatist unrest—as a new state that will remain part of France. “The State of New Caledonia, within the Republic: this is a bet on trust,” President Emmanuel Macron declared, calling it a “historic agreement.”

2 View gallery French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister François Bayrou and Minister Manuel Valls ( Photo:Tom Nicholson/Pool/Reuters )

The statement follows a series of talks initiated by Macron to resolve the political deadlock between pro-French loyalists and pro-independence factions. Senior officials from New Caledonia convened near Paris to draft a constitutional framework for the territory. After 10 days of negotiations, the parties agreed to establish the “State of New Caledonia.”

French Minister for Overseas Territories Manuel Valls described the move as an “intelligent compromise” that preserves ties with France while enhancing New Caledonia’s sovereignty. Prime Minister François Bayrou also called the deal “historic in scope.”

Located 10,500 miles from Paris, New Caledonia is home to 270,000 residents. The territory has been under French control since the 19th century, but many among the indigenous Kanak population have long pushed for greater autonomy or full independence.

Since 2018, three referendums on independence have been held—the most recent in 2021—with all resulting in a rejection of secession. In May 2024, protests erupted over Paris’ plan to expand voting rights to long-term non-indigenous residents, sparking fears among Kanaks that their hopes for independence would be permanently dashed. Fourteen people were killed in the unrest.

2 View gallery New Caledonia flag ( Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP )

In early June, Macron announced a “new initiative” for the territory. The agreement stipulates that only individuals who have lived in New Caledonia for at least 10 years will be eligible to vote. In addition to French citizenship, residents will also be eligible for New Caledonian citizenship.

The accord will be enshrined in the French constitution, allowing other countries to recognize New Caledonia as a state. It also includes a plan for economic recovery following the 2024 riots, which caused an estimated $2.2 billion in damage—roughly 10% of the territory’s GDP.

France’s two parliamentary chambers are expected to vote on the agreement in the fourth quarter of this year. If approved, it will go to a New Caledonian referendum in 2026.