Video shows terrorist targeting settlers in Huwara

The attack on Route 60 through Huwara came just one day after the military closed it to traffic for three hours after Palestinian rioters hurled stones at Israeli cars. It is used by Jewish settlers on a regular basis and is the only option to reach settlements in the area. Huwara had been the scene of numerous terror attacks in recent months, including the

fatal shooting

of two brothers from a neighboring settlement last February that was followed by hundreds of settlers rioting in the town

setting fire to homes