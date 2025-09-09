Former ambassador doubts Hamas will release all hostages

Michael Oren: 'Hamas is not stupid.' He says the terror organization may hold on to the hostages for 'a rainy day'

Emily Schrader, ILTV
Hamas is unlikely to ever return all of the hostages, according to former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.
“Hamas is not stupid, and it knows that the minute it returns the last hostage, then Israel will be in a position to go in and destroy Hamas completely,” Oren told ILTV. “I am personally skeptical whether Hamas will ever return all of the hostages.”
He added that in the end, Hamas may not even know where all of them are, and will likely keep several hostages “for safe keeping” or “a rainy day.”
Watch the full interview:
HOSTAGE TALKS
