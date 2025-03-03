Eli Sharabi's fight for freedom

After 491 days—that's 16 months—in Hamas captivity, released hostage Eli Sharabi is finally free. But his ordeal is far from over.

In his first courageous interview since his release, he recounts the horrors he endured—the relentless beatings, the psychological terror, but above all, the starvation.

491 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY: ELI SHARABI’S TESTIMONY ( קרדיט: ILTV )

Sharabi, a 52-year-old man, returned from captivity weighing just 44 kilograms. His body is weak, but his spirit remains unbroken.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly watched Sharabi’s emotional and gut-wrenching testimony on Israeli television and has invited him to the White House.

Despite his fragile condition, his brother Sharon—who has fought relentlessly for his release since his abduction on October 7—says this is a critical moment for the hostages still in Gaza. And so, the two will attempt the journey to Washington.

After watching the full-length interview, one thing is certain: Eli Sharabi is no ordinary man. In fact, he truly is one of a kind.

He survived brutal captivity in Gaza. His wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas. His brother Eli died in captivity. His home was destroyed.