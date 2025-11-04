Israeli death penalty bill sponsor: 'There’s no such thing as a Jewish terrorist'

Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech, who initiated a bill to impose the death penalty on terrorists , said Tuesday that the law would apply only to those who “harm the State of Israel.”

When asked whether the law would also apply to Jewish attackers, the Otzma Yehudit lawmaker replied, “If there are such Jews, then yes. But there’s no such thing as a Jewish terrorist.”

2 View gallery Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech ( Photo: Studio Damka )

Son Har-Melech, who in the past called Amiram Ben-Uliel—the man convicted of murdering the Dawabsheh family in an arson attack—a “holy righteous man,” insisted that the bill is “very clear and unequivocal. There’s a simple truth: a dead terrorist is a terrorist who won’t return to the cycle of terror.”

Amid developments in the investigation into the leaked video from the Tze’elim base and the extension of military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi’s detention, Son Har-Melech accused the MAG of “lying and deceiving” the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. “She wanted to show the world and the public that our soldiers are rapists and immoral—and that’s what she did,” the MK claimed.

2 View gallery Limor Son Har-Melech and Amiram Ben-Uliel ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Yariv Katz )

Despite indictments filed in the case of abuse against a Palestinian detainee—separate from the video leak—Son Har-Melech said: “She framed the soldiers of Unit 100. The footage shows none of the violence she accused them of.” She added that “many times, the political echelon isn’t even aware of what the military echelon is doing. It’s impossible now to truly prove our soldiers’ innocence.”

Addressing another bill she proposed, which sought to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing trial, she said it was introduced “during wartime.” Responding to government secretary Yossi Fuchs’ statement that Netanyahu opposes advancing the measure, she said, “As far as I’m concerned, we’re no longer in an emergency situation. The bill was tabled during the war. Its purpose is to prevent the persecution of the right-wing leadership.”

Son Har-Melech also rejected the U.S. proposal to establish an international force in Gaza, recently submitted to the UN Security Council. “I see things differently from President Trump,” she said. “We’ve often sacrificed our interests just to be part of the game. I didn’t join the celebrations when Trump came here. I’m deeply concerned that Israel is losing its sovereignty.”