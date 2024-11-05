Expert: U.S. election unlikely to ‘dramatically’ influence Israel policy

An Israeli expert on U.S.-Israel relations has suggested that the outcome of the U.S. election is unlikely to have any dramatic influence on Israeli policy, particularly regarding the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

“When you look at what happened in the last year, there were ups and downs. Yes, there were disagreements and embarrassing moments,” admitted Prof. Zachi Shalom of the Misgav Institute. However, he added, “you see that Israel has done what it wanted to do.”

For example, while the United States opposed the entry of Israeli soldiers into Gaza, Israel proceeded. The U.S. also opposed the capture of Gaza hospitals, yet Israel captured them. America requested that Israel not enter Rafah, but Israel did. The U.S. further opposed an Israeli attack on Iran, which was ultimately carried out by American forces.

“I don’t belong to those who think there is going to be a dramatic change if the winner is going to be [former U.S. President Donald] Trump or [Vice President Kamala] Harris,” Shalom stated. “It all depends on us, on our unity in Israel, on our resilience, on our standing, and on what we want to do.”





Shalom expressed concern that the winning candidate might not secure a sufficient margin, leading to a contested outcome.