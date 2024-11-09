US lifts ban on troops on the ground in Ukraine

The Biden administration for the first time lifted its ban on the presence of U.S. forces in Ukraine, CNN reported on Saturday. The decision that was made ahead of the elections, cleared American military technical teams to be in Ukraine so that they can repair and maintain U.S. and allied equipment provided to Kyiv for its fight against the invading Russian forces.

A security officials said the American technical teams would be stationed away from the front lines and not be involved in the fighting against the Russian troops. He also said the U.S. decided to proceed with the plans because the equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, and Patriot missiles, require experienced technical maintenance.

Meanwhile Axios reported that Elon Musk participated for 25 minutes, in the first conversation between Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenski and Donald Trump.

Trump said he would continue to support Ukraine but did not go into specifics in the call. Republican's in Congress and many of Trump's close allies have advocated for Ukraine to concede territory occupied by Russian after its invasion and for the war to end.

Zelensky said he had a good call and that he and the incoming president agreed to continue close dialogue and cooperation. He said a strong American leadership is vital for peace and justice in the world.

Musk himself has been accused of supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, Musk had been in regular contact with Putin since 2022 and at least in one conversation the men discussed the Starlink service. The journal also said Putin asked Musk not to activate the satellites over Taiwan as a favor the Chinese President Xi, a claim Musk denied.

