Ahead of Trump meeting, Netanyahu apologizes to freed hostage Eli Sharabi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Eli Sharabi, a survivor of Hamas captivity whose wife and two daughters were murdered on Oct. 7 and whose brother was killed while being held hostage. The conversation took place a day before Sharabi’s scheduled meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I’m sorry it took us so long," Netanyahu told Sharabi, emphasizing the government’s efforts to secure his release. Sharabi responded: "The other hostages must urgently be brought home."

Netanyahu told Sharabi he had tried to contact him 10 days earlier, but only now had they been able to coordinate a call. "I welcome your return home," Netanyahu said. "I know that you are enduring difficult days. My wife and I would like to console you on your terrible loss – of Lianne, Noiya and Yahel, and your brother Yossi. I understand the magnitude of the loss; this is awful. I want you to know that I regret that it took us such a long time. We fought hard to get you out; your brother and the entire family fought hard. Sharon was in close contact with me the entire time.."

Netanyahu added: "I tried to speak with you about 10 days ago and I am pleased that it is happening now. I greatly appreciate the bravery with which you have told about what you endured, and it is very important that you also tell this to President Trump. I wish you a successful trip, and when you return, I would be pleased for us to meet, when it is possible. We embrace you will all our hearts."

Sharabi told Netanyahu: "I am very happy to be home and be reunited with my family. The other hostages, certainly the living, urgently need to return home to their families. And of course, the deceased hostages, including my brother Yossi, must be brought back for burial in Israel so their families can cry over their graves. I thank you for your efforts in this direction. Sharon and I will make our efforts with President Trump, and maybe with our joint efforts we will bring this saga to a close."

Netanyahu responded: "That is the goal. I want you to know we are not letting up, not for a moment, even as we speak."

Alongside Sharabi, several other freed hostages — including Omer Shem Tov, Iair Horn, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Doron Steinbacher, and Naama Levy — are traveling to Washington for meetings with U.S. officials, including President Trump. The visit is organized by the Hostage Families Forum and Hostage Aid Worldwide.

"The freed hostages will personally thank the Trump administration for the president’s unwavering commitment to securing the release of all hostages and will testify firsthand about the horrors of Hamas’ tunnels," the families’ forum said in a statement. "U.S. officials will hear directly about the urgency of bringing all hostages home immediately and in one coordinated effort."

'Eli is overwhelmed by the response'

Osnat Sharabi-Matalon, the sister of Eli and the late Yossi Sharabi, said in an interview with Ynet that Eli was surprised by the outpouring of support following his interview on the Israeli television program "Uvda."

"Our family, on the other hand, is not surprised. We’ve been living with this for a year and a half and understand the magnitude of the situation," she said.

Osnat noted that Eli sees the meeting with Trump as an opportunity to express his gratitude for securing his release and to stress the importance of timing. Asked whether he was surprised that the invitation came from the U.S. president rather than Netanyahu, she replied: "I don’t think he sees it that way. He’s not surprised it was Trump and not Bibi. He’s more surprised by the warmth and support he’s received. He says, ‘I just told my story.’ He did it for Alon Ohel, who’s still there. He feels very close to him, like a father."

During the meeting with Trump, she said, Eli plans to first and foremost thank the president, just as he does with everyone he meets. "He always says thank you and gives a hug — that’s who Eli is," she said.

Additionally, he will share his story in the hope of highlighting the urgency of bringing the remaining hostages home. "I believe that’s enough for him to understand the need to rescue those still alive," she said.

Osnat emphasized her deep concern for the other hostages still in captivity. "He will definitely bring up his brother, who’s still there, and our fear that if we wait too long, we won’t find him — or the bodies of the 34 other killed hostages."