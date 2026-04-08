White House calls Iran ceasefire a victory as Tehran warns over Lebanon fighting

The White House on Wednesday described the end of the latest phase of fighting with Iran as a U.S. victory, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying a ceasefire agreement was reached after weeks of military pressure.
Leavitt said Iran requested and ultimately agreed to the ceasefire after initially presenting terms that were rejected by Washington.
She said the agreement, reached in what she described as a last-minute effort to avoid a wider U.S. bombing campaign, reflected the success of U.S. military operations.
Leavitt said more than 13,000 targets were struck over 38 days of fighting, exceeding initial expectations and creating leverage for negotiations.
She said Iran would no longer be able to distribute weapons to its proxy groups in the region and had indicated it may transfer its enriched uranium stockpile as part of the diplomatic process.
Leavitt said Iran would not be able to acquire nuclear weapons.
She also said Iran agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, adding that the United States has already seen increased maritime traffic and will hold Tehran accountable for keeping the key shipping route operational.
Leavitt said President Donald Trump’s approach, including his rhetoric, helped secure the agreement, and added that there were contacts at the highest levels between the United States and China during the crisis.
She said Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire and that fighting there continues.
Regarding the continued fighting in Lebanon and Gaza, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that the ceasefire terms are “clear and explicit,” saying the United States must choose between a ceasefire or continued war through Israel. He accused Israel of carrying out attacks in Lebanon and said the world is watching how Washington responds.
Leavitt said Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, and that Netanyahu expressed support for Trump’s approach.
She also said the United States is dispatching a negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for talks with Iran beginning Saturday, adding that Vance has played a central role in efforts related to Iran since the start of the conflict.