Israeli biotech thrives despite war, says AION Labs CEO

War has not stopped innovation in Israel—at least not at AION Labs.
“It has not stopped our operations at AION Labs—even a little bit,” said Mati Gill, CEO of the venture studio, in a new ILTV News Podcast episode.
Since October 7, AION Labs has launched eight startups and is building two more this year—all focused on using artificial intelligence to tackle some of the pharmaceutical industry’s most pressing challenges. Backed by global giants like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Teva, the studio supports startups through a co-development model and early-stage investment.
Gill said the initiative grew out of a public-private collaboration led by the Israel Innovation Authority.
“This is actually credit to the Israeli government… This is something they got right,” he said.
Watch previous episodes:
With its unique model and deep global partnerships, AION Labs is helping put Israeli biotech on the map.
“If we continue on this track… we will be one of the top hubs for biotech research outside of the United States of America,” Gill said.
Watch the full episode: