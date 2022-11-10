Police say detained violent child gang in central Israel

Israel Police said on Thursday they had detained a group of four minors aged 7 to 12 who were engaged in violent gang activity in the central city of Lod.

The police dubbed the group a "violent and unusual gang that robs children and elders".

Law enforcement called the suspects' parents to pick them up and reported the case to welfare authorities since they were under the age of criminal responsibility.

"In recent days, Lod Police Department officers have received several reports from locals regarding a group of minors aged 7 to12 who are suspected of committing property offenses and robbery in the city," according to the police.

"The affair began with the receipt of a complaint at the Lod station about a 12-year-old minor who was attacked by four children who tried to rob him of his scooter.

A day later, a report came in from a woman in her sixties about a group of children who threw stones at her and tried to steal her purse and fled the scene after they failed."

The police received a report on Wednesday about four children who were harassing people near a local ATM machine. A woman also reported that one of the children attempted to snatch her purse which contained money she had withdrawn from the ATM.

“Lod Police Department officers arrived at the scene and spotted a group of children aged 7 to 12, three boys and one girl, who are suspected of the acts, one of them wearing a black ski mask," the police said.

At the time of their apprehension, all children were wearing school uniforms. One of them was wearing a ski mask and a glove.