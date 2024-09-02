'I love you and miss you' slain hostage says in Hamas clip

Slain hostage Eden Yerushalmi's family on Monday, allowed the publication of a shocking video clip of their daughter filmed by Hamas in captivity.
"I love you and miss you," she tells her family in the clip.
Eden was found shot in the back of the head in a Hamas tunnel on Thursday and returned to Israel along with five other hostages who were all executed by their captors. On Sunday, she was laid to rest.
The 24-year-old from Tel Aviv was tending bar at the Nova festival when the Hamas massacre began. She hid among the bodies of her friends and then moved to hide beneath bushes, before being captured by the terrorists and abducted to Gaza.
She had been in contact on the phone with her sisters the entire time, until she told them she had been caught and then they heard Arabic. "She was not hurt when they took her, she did not have a scratch," they said.
"We prayed. We wanted to believe this was not true," her mother said at her funeral. "This is not how I imagined your end. I wanted you back alive," she said. "I apologize that we were not able to save you."