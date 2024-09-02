'I love you and miss you' slain hostage says in Hamas clip

Family releases shocking video of their daughter in captivity after being abducted on October 7; 'This is not how I imagined your end,' her mother says apologizing for failing to save her 

Yael Ciechanover|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Massacre
Hamas
Israeli hostages held in Gaza

Eden Yerushalmi on a Hamas filmed clip
(Hostages and Missing Families Forum)


Slain hostage Eden Yerushalmi's family on Monday, allowed the publication of a shocking video clip of their daughter filmed by Hamas in captivity.
"I love you and miss you," she tells her family in the clip.
3 View gallery
עדותה של עדן ירושלמי ז"ל משבי חמאס ברצועת עזהעדותה של עדן ירושלמי ז"ל משבי חמאס ברצועת עזה
Eden Yerushalmi on a Hamas clip
(Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
Eden was found shot in the back of the head in a Hamas tunnel on Thursday and returned to Israel along with five other hostages who were all executed by their captors. On Sunday, she was laid to rest.
The 24-year-old from Tel Aviv was tending bar at the Nova festival when the Hamas massacre began. She hid among the bodies of her friends and then moved to hide beneath bushes, before being captured by the terrorists and abducted to Gaza.
3 View gallery
עדן ירושלמי עדן ירושלמי
Eden Yerushalmi
She had been in contact on the phone with her sisters the entire time, until she told them she had been caught and then they heard Arabic. "She was not hurt when they took her, she did not have a scratch," they said.
3 View gallery
הלוויתה של עדן ירושלמיהלוויתה של עדן ירושלמי
The funeral of Eden Yerushalmi
(צילום: יריב כץ)
"We prayed. We wanted to believe this was not true," her mother said at her funeral. "This is not how I imagined your end. I wanted you back alive," she said. "I apologize that we were not able to save you."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""